Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Buys 631 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.06% of Rambus worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RMBS. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 554.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Rambus by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Rambus by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Rambus by 255.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rambus by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RMBS shares. Baird R W raised shares of Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.29.

In related news, Director Meera Rao sold 5,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $314,853.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,619.80. This represents a 15.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $68.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.09 and a 200-day moving average of $50.78. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $69.15. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

