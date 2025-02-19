Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total value of $1,734,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,221,292.10. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total transaction of $433,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,329 shares in the company, valued at $767,936.07. This trade represents a 36.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,475 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price objective (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

ROP stock opened at $572.53 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $499.47 and a 52 week high of $584.43. The company has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $539.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $546.62.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.