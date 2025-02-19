Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Stephens in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $69.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.73% from the stock’s current price.
RUSHA opened at $64.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.29 and a 200-day moving average of $55.92. Rush Enterprises has a 52-week low of $40.99 and a 52-week high of $65.15.
Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.
