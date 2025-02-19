Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Stephens in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $69.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.73% from the stock’s current price.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

RUSHA opened at $64.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.29 and a 200-day moving average of $55.92. Rush Enterprises has a 52-week low of $40.99 and a 52-week high of $65.15.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 266.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.