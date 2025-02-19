Rye Brook Capital LLC Grows Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Rye Brook Capital LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF makes up about 6.9% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $5,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 30.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 279,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,658,000 after purchasing an additional 65,276 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period.

Shares of SMH stock opened at $256.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $193.72 and a 52 week high of $283.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $1.0713 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

