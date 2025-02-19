Sanctuary Advisors LLC Raises Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $12,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $3,208,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 395.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 8.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Truist Financial by 20.8% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 6,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $229,429.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,565.20. This trade represents a 30.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 34,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $1,659,780.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,576,860.56. The trade was a 5.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $47.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day moving average of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $63.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $49.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.46%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

