Sierra Ocean LLC Buys New Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 747.1% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.44.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR opened at $124.62 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $283.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 655.93, a P/E/G ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.13.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,620,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $102,425,167.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,583,028.18. This trade represents a 20.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total value of $1,610,800.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 512,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,372,215.76. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,301,387 shares of company stock worth $575,821,045 in the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

