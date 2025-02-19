Sierra Ocean LLC Invests $29,000 in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,334 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Infosys by 26.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 400,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 83,648 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Infosys by 8.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 25.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Surience Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,329,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 2.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 87,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Infosys Stock Performance

Infosys stock opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.31. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $23.63.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

