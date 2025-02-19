Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and traded as low as $2.27. Smart Sand shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 47,763 shares traded.

Smart Sand Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smart Sand

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 150,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Quartz Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac and industrial sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides proppant logistics services; and wellsite storage solutions through SmartSystems products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.