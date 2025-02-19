SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $228.88 and last traded at $228.87, with a volume of 17020 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $226.04.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $997.87 million, a P/E ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNTK. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,115,000 after acquiring an additional 47,620 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period.

About SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

