SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,182 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDYG. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 312,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,453,000 after purchasing an additional 33,093 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $675,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8,673.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 211,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,537,000 after purchasing an additional 208,860 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $89.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.60 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.43.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

