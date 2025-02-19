Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.11 and traded as high as $15.66. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $15.51, with a volume of 48,602 shares trading hands.

Special Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average of $14.53.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

Special Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.1098 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth $153,000. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.