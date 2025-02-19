Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.11 and traded as high as $15.66. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $15.51, with a volume of 48,602 shares trading hands.
Special Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average of $14.53.
Special Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.1098 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Special Opportunities Fund
Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
