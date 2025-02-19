Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Star Equity has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years.

Star Equity Price Performance

STRRP stock opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. Star Equity has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $12.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.38.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the construction business in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Construction, and Investments. It manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; holds real estate assets; and manages investments.

