State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $6.02 Million Stock Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,067,115 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 364,503 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of CEMEX worth $6,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CEMEX from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on CEMEX from $10.00 to $8.90 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CEMEX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.82.

NYSE CX opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.89. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. CEMEX had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.0207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

