Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Reports 2024 Financial Results: Diluted Earnings of $1.77 per Share and Declares Dividend of 24¢ per Share

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR), a leading manufacturer of firearms for the commercial sporting market, released its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024. The company reported net sales of $535.6 million for the year, accompanied by diluted earnings of $1.77 per share. This performance marks a comparison with the prior year’s results of net sales reaching $543.8 million and diluted earnings of $2.71 per share in 2023.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, Sturm, Ruger disclosed net sales of $145.8 million and diluted earnings of 62¢ per share. These results outperformed the corresponding period in 2023, which saw net sales of $130.6 million and diluted earnings of 58¢ per share.

The company also announced a dividend of 24¢ per share for the fourth quarter of 2024. This dividend variation, approximately 40% of net income, will be payable on March 28, 2025, to stockholders of record as of March 14, 2025. Sturm, Ruger’s approach involves paying a percentage of earnings as dividends instead of fixed amounts per share.

Christopher J. Killoy, the Chief Executive Officer, expressed satisfaction with the company’s accomplishments in the recent year, highlighting sales growth, improved profitability in the fourth quarter, and a robust product pipeline. Despite a decrease in consumer demand, Sturm, Ruger’s strategic focus on innovation and shareholder value continues to drive success amid market fluctuations.

Killoy lauded the company’s product development teams for their achievements in 2024, notably mentioning the new RXM pistol launch, a collaborative effort with Magpul Industries. Additionally, various other product introductions in 2024, such as the American Rifle Generation II family, symbolized the company’s commitment to innovation.

Looking ahead, Killoy touched upon the upcoming Chief Executive Officer transition, welcoming Todd Seyfert, who will assume the role on March 1, 2025. Killoy expressed confidence in Seyfert’s ability to lead the company forward. He acknowledged the hard work of the team and expressed gratitude while anticipating a seamless transition with continued focus on product excellence.

Sturm, Ruger’s 2024 financial efforts showcased resilience amidst market challenges. New products played a crucial role, representing a substantial portion of firearms sales. The company’s financial stability was underlined by its debt-free balance sheet, reduced inventories, and cash and short-term investments totaling $105.5 million. Capital expenditures are expected to approximate $20 million in 2025.

The company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2024 has been filed, and a webcast discussing the fourth quarter and year-end 2024 results will be hosted on February 20, 2025. Sturm, Ruger encourages investors to review the complete report for comprehensive insights into its financial performance and projections.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc., continuing its legacy of over 75 years, stands as an exemplar of corporate responsibility and firearms innovation, aiming to deliver quality and cutting-edge products to its consumers.

Investors and stakeholders can access additional non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA and EBITDA margin, offering further insights into Sturm, Ruger’s operational performance and financial health.

The company emphasizes the importance of both GAAP and non-GAAP financial metrics in evaluating its performance, providing transparency and comparability for a holistic perspective on its business operations.

