Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 2.1% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 106.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $166.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.34 and a 52-week high of $169.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.66%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $932,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 156,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,986,080. The trade was a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $114,742.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,212.20. This trade represents a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,358 shares of company stock worth $5,535,650 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Barclays upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

