Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Sells 665 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000.

BBJP stock opened at $57.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.80.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

