Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.45 and last traded at $28.51, with a volume of 3700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.62.

Tate & Lyle Trading Down 3.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

