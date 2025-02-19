Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC lessened its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,444 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,026 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 35.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 26.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of TDS opened at $40.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.32. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $41.21.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TDS

About Telephone and Data Systems

(Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.