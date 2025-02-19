The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Position Boosted by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up 2.5% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.6% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $188,623.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,838.69. This trade represents a 11.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 8,548 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $699,397.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,242.94. This represents a 31.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 502,859 shares of company stock worth $41,161,496. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $81.49 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $84.50. The firm has a market cap of $145.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.99 and its 200-day moving average is $72.70.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SCHW. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

