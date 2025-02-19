The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Holdings Raised by Strata Wealth Advisors LLC

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 399,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 12.2% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 19,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.82.

Shares of KO opened at $68.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.36.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

