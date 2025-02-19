Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 73.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,835 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 23,768 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

Shares of PHG stock opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average of $28.20. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $32.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PHG

Koninklijke Philips Profile

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.