TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 73,145 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of RenaissanceRe worth $52,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 32.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,697,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,679,000 after acquiring an additional 415,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $250,892,000 after acquiring an additional 25,773 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 128,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,092,000 after acquiring an additional 31,915 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 115.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,066,000 after acquiring an additional 43,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 12.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 80,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,003,000 after acquiring an additional 8,844 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.16, for a total transaction of $254,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,392 shares in the company, valued at $20,178,270.72. This trade represents a 1.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays cut shares of RenaissanceRe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $284.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective (down from $304.00) on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.90.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

RNR stock opened at $232.60 on Wednesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $208.98 and a 12 month high of $300.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.43.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $8.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 23.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.45%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

