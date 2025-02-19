TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $104.11 Million Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,365 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,120 shares during the quarter. EMCOR Group makes up 1.5% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.50% of EMCOR Group worth $104,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 654.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EME opened at $433.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.97. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $248.31 and a one year high of $545.29.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.08%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EME. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.75.

About EMCOR Group

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also

