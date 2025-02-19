TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $186.68 Million Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 560,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,805 shares during the quarter. CyberArk Software comprises approximately 2.7% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.29% of CyberArk Software worth $186,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,603,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,287,000 after purchasing an additional 391,900 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,042,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 882.4% during the 4th quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 562,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,339,000 after purchasing an additional 505,088 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 545,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,600,000 after buying an additional 87,201 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 508,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,614,000 after buying an additional 336,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CYBR shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.67.

CYBR opened at $409.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,517.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $349.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.64. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $223.09 and a 1 year high of $421.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

