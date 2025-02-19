TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $47.89 Million Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 668,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,380 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of CoStar Group worth $47,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 73.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,358,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,177 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 42.9% during the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,720,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 16.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 103,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 14,468 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $621,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.23.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $75.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 171.54 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.81 and its 200-day moving average is $75.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.63. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.26 and a 52 week high of $100.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. CoStar Group had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 3.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $439,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,784.24. The trade was a 8.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

