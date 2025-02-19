TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Invests $87.90 Million in ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 854,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,896,000. ServiceTitan makes up 1.3% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 1.12% of ServiceTitan at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter worth $3,692,000.

Shares of ServiceTitan stock opened at $100.76 on Wednesday. ServiceTitan Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.04 and a twelve month high of $112.00.

ServiceTitan ( NASDAQ:TTAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ServiceTitan in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.17.

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

