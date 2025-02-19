TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Purchases 50,384 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,384 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of ITT worth $28,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ITT by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,437,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,457,000 after purchasing an additional 26,133 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ITT by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $204,736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in ITT by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 669,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,100,000 after purchasing an additional 27,885 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,503,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 381,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,050,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $149.61 on Wednesday. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.01 and a 52-week high of $161.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.40.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 18.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ITT from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ITT from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.38.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

