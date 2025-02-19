TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Purchases 76,385 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,385 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 1.02% of Casella Waste Systems worth $68,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 66,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 34,340 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 36,573 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,393,000 after purchasing an additional 109,288 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 848,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,465,000 after buying an additional 151,744 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CWST shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.20.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $115.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.41 and a 12-month high of $115.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 958.42, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.88.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.25. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 3.04%. Analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

