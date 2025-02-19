TKG Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

TKG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 73.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,085 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 1.1% of TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 7,042,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,441,000 after acquiring an additional 50,849 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 31.1% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 36.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 108,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 29,022 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $48.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $356.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.23.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

