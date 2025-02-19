TKG Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

TKG Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 152,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. Vertical Research cut General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $352.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $307.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Baird R W cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.59.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $242.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $260.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.37. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $239.87 and a 52-week high of $316.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.14). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.64%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 5,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.91, for a total value of $1,556,241.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,349.36. The trade was a 21.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura J. Schumacher sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total value of $459,201.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,224. This trade represents a 13.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

