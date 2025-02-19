TKG Advisors LLC Takes $280,000 Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,533 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitlin John LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 1,012.0% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,488 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $159,409.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,752.64. The trade was a 15.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.65, for a total value of $825,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,721,666.90. The trade was a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 337,320 shares of company stock worth $37,946,706. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE ANET opened at $111.05 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $133.57. The stock has a market cap of $139.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.32.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 30.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.25 price objective (up from $86.25) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Arista Networks from $495.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.59.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

