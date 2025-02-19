Toast (NYSE:TOST) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Toast had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 1.05%.

Toast Trading Down 4.3 %

TOST traded down $1.81 on Wednesday, hitting $40.10. 15,054,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,695,658. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.12. Toast has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $44.12. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.98.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $25,878.39. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 209,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,833.78. This represents a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,052 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $81,320.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,360,535.74. This trade represents a 1.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 339,564 shares of company stock worth $13,577,845. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TOST. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Toast from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Toast from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Toast from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.09.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

