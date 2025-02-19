Top Industrial Stocks To Follow Now – February 18th

Tesla, Broadcom, and Micron Technology are the three Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies that are involved in the production of goods or services related to industrial sectors such as manufacturing, construction, or engineering. These companies typically manufacture and distribute products used in various industries and have business operations related to equipment, machinery, infrastructure, or materials. Industrial stocks are influenced by changes in economic conditions, global trade, and overall demand for industrial products and services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $354.11. The company had a trading volume of 51,410,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,703,945. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $405.64 and its 200 day moving average is $309.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 173.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Broadcom stock traded down $4.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,042,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,437,285. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 186.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $7.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.79. 29,590,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,491,506. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $118.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $157.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

See Also