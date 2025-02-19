Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX) Trading 2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Tortilla Mexican Grill plc (LON:MEX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.63). 4,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 750,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49 ($0.62).
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 50.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 50.52. The firm has a market cap of £19.33 million, a P/E ratio of -27.27 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,811.84, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.
Tortilla Mexican Grill Company Profile
Tortilla is the largest and most successful fast-casual Mexican restaurant group in the UK, specialising in the sale of freshly made Californian-inspired Mexican cuisine. The Group has more than 80 eat in and takeaway locations across the UK and through nationwide partnerships with SSP Group plc, Compass UK & Ireland, Growth Kitchens & Karma Kitchens.
