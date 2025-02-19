TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Purchased by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $8,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE opened at $61.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $53.29 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.21.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.8308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TTE. Royal Bank of Canada raised TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.10 price target (down previously from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TotalEnergies

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.