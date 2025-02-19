Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Stock Price Up 10.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Free Report) shot up 10.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 400 ($5.05) and last traded at GBX 397.50 ($5.01). 247,057 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 203% from the average session volume of 81,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360 ($4.54).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.51) price objective on shares of Tracsis in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

The stock has a market cap of £128.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.03 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 451.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 554.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Tracsis (LON:TRCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 25.51 ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tracsis had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 0.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Tracsis plc will post 38.5149202 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Tracsis’s previous dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Tracsis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.56%.

In other Tracsis news, insider Tracy Sheedy purchased 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 530 ($6.69) per share, with a total value of £5,035 ($6,351.71). Also, insider Christopher Matthew Barnes sold 3,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 533 ($6.72), for a total transaction of £20,285.98 ($25,590.99). 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tracsis plc is a technology company and leading provider of software and hardware products, data capture and data analytic services for the rail, traffic data and wider transport industries. The Company’s products and services comprise two principal offerings: Rail Technology and Services, which includes the application of software development and licensing, remote condition monitoring technology, and associated operational and strategic consulting services; and Traffic and Data Services, which includes data capture, analysis and interpretation of traffic and pedestrian movement and demand volumes to aid with the planning, investment into, and operations of a transport environment.

