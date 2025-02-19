TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.70.

TMDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $116.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on TransMedics Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on TransMedics Group from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on TransMedics Group from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,084 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $93,657.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,835.20. The trade was a 4.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,635,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,700,000 after purchasing an additional 40,860 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,000,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,372,000 after purchasing an additional 218,961 shares during the period. Braidwell LP bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth about $57,493,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 903,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,307,000 after purchasing an additional 128,474 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TMDX stock opened at $75.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.97. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 79.81 and a beta of 2.12. TransMedics Group has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $177.37.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

