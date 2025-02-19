Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.83%.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

Shares of TPH stock opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1 year low of $32.17 and a 1 year high of $47.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.87 and its 200-day moving average is $40.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insider Transactions at Tri Pointe Homes

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 77,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $3,029,583.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 708,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,724,424.85. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Tri Pointe Homes declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

