Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.83%.
Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance
Shares of TPH stock opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1 year low of $32.17 and a 1 year high of $47.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.87 and its 200-day moving average is $40.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Insider Transactions at Tri Pointe Homes
In other Tri Pointe Homes news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 77,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $3,029,583.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 708,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,724,424.85. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Tri Pointe Homes declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
About Tri Pointe Homes
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.
