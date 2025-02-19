Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.81% from the company’s current price.

TPH has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.98. 630,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,947. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.76. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $47.78.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 18th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 77,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $3,029,583.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 708,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,724,424.85. This trade represents a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,573,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,666,000 after acquiring an additional 143,365 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,407,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,529,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,748,000 after acquiring an additional 44,160 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,036,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,850,000 after acquiring an additional 102,187 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,946,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,579,000 after acquiring an additional 238,807 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.