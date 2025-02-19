Truist Financial Corp Grows Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 225.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,776,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,230,151 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.39% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $40,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.51. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

