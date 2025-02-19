Truist Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,617 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $28,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,875,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,811 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 100,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,647,000 after purchasing an additional 15,510 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Prologis from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Prologis from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Prologis from $154.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Prologis from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.78.

PLD stock opened at $121.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $112.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.82 and a 12-month high of $135.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,305,783.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $947,188.98. This represents a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

