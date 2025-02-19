Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Acquired by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,684 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $6,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,011,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,301,000 after acquiring an additional 769,884 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 123.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 987,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,872,000 after purchasing an additional 545,600 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 49.1% during the third quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 633,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,203,000 after purchasing an additional 208,715 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $9,943,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 653,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,311,000 after buying an additional 172,711 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RARE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 11,727 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $495,231.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,183,985 shares in the company, valued at $92,229,686.55. The trade was a 0.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $43.62 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $60.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.59.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.07). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 185.70% and a negative net margin of 101.60%. The firm had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.23 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

