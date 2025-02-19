UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target points to a potential upside of 193.56% from the company’s current price.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Stock Down 1.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of URGN opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. UroGen Pharma has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 9.00.

In other UroGen Pharma news, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 7,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $82,202.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,468 shares in the company, valued at $294,853.52. This represents a 21.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 4,551 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $50,698.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,719.24. This represents a 3.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UroGen Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URGN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.