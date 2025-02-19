Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.68 EPS

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68, Zacks reports. Valaris had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 13.67%.

Valaris Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of VAL traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.66. 2,229,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,224. Valaris has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day moving average of $50.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Valaris alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Valaris from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Valaris in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Valaris from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Valaris in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Valaris from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.83.

Valaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.