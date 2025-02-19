Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.31 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $94.85 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.78.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

