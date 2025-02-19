Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Grows Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,644 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.
TJX Companies Price Performance
Shares of TJX opened at $123.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.34. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.35 and a 1-year high of $128.00.
TJX Companies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.53.
TJX Companies Company Profile
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
