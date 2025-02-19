Vawter Financial Ltd. Purchases 1,024 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $822,973,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,129,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694,299 shares in the last quarter. Constellation Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $431,100,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,260,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717,053 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,022.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,623 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG opened at $97.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.78. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.85 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

