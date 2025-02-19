Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $836,000 Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 162.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $525.00 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $457.52 and a 52 week high of $629.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $511.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $517.59. The company has a market cap of $81.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at $738,774.60. This trade represents a 93.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $570.00 to $540.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Synopsys from $670.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $641.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Synopsys

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.