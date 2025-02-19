Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $895,000 Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 764.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 48.9% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $295.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $283.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.67.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.62, for a total transaction of $394,465.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,765.12. This trade represents a 17.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,757. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $195.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.77 and a 1-year high of $265.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

