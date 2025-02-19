Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 895 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,475 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 115,849 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,976,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $299,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,774 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 71,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 917.2% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,498 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 26,598 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROST opened at $139.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.85 and its 200-day moving average is $147.91. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.53 and a fifty-two week high of $163.60.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.06.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

